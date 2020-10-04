Kendrick Perkins says it is Kevin Durant’s fault that the Kyrie-LeBron drama has even taken place.

In a storyline/saga that is somehow more interesting than the 2020 NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are playing a calculated chess match of words through subliminal messaging.

It all started when Kyrie Irving took to Kevin Durant’s podcast to sing Durant’s praise, but in the process, diminish his past teammates’ abilities in the clutch, i.e. LeBron James.

LeBron James responded, again, very subliminally, in a postgame interview, by saying Anthony Davis and himself are such great teammates because of their lack of jealousy for one another. This can very well be interpreted as a jab at Kyrie.

With all the hoopla surrounding James and Irving, Kendrick Perkins has a more than interesting take in all of this.

Kendrick Perkins voices his opinion on LeBron James-Kyrie Irving controversy

Kevin Durant’s former OKC teammate, Kendrick Perkins takes to his ESPN show, Hoopstreams, to discuss this situation. Perkins provides a rather interesting angle to all this.

Perkins said, “I blame a lot of this on Kevin Durant. This is Durant’s podcast and he shouldn’t have let that type of content come out. I think KD wanted that to be aired.”

.@kendrickperkins went all the way off on Kyrie Irving 😳 "He is a bonafide HATER! He is so jealous, and he envies LeBron James that he can't even hide it."

“As much as I blame Kyrie for that idiotic statement, I blame KD also for letting that content get out, especially during this time because it comes off as them being haters and them being bitter watching LeBron James on the verge of winning his fourth title, especially for the Lakers,” Big Perk added.

He continued on by saying that the timing of these statements coming out makes it seem as though both KD and Kyrie are hating on LeBron James as James is on the verge of a 4th title.

Is this angle by Perkins a valid take?

With all the noise surrounding Kyrie and LeBron, no one has actually called out KD yet, with ‘Big Perk’ being the only one in mainstream media to do so.

It is most definitely an interesting take on the whole situation and makes sense as well, as KD did face the ultimatum to eventually air this or keep it under wraps, yet he chose the former.

KD knew what he was doing by letting this information out, and now, is receiving massive media attention because of it.