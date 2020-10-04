USA Today



Josh Allen headed to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The Bills quarterback fell on his left wrist after completing a pass to Stefon Diggs near the end of the first half. Allen has since returned to the Bills sideline as he awaits the next Bills offensive possession. It’s unclear if he will return to the game.

Allen was off to a hot start in Las Vegas, going 15-of-20 for 152 yards that included touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley, as the Bills led 17-6 at the time of Allen’s injury. Matt Barkley, an eight-year veteran who has been with Buffalo for the past three years, is slated to replace Allen if he is out for an extended period.

We’ll provide more updates on Allen as soon as more information is available.