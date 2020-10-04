Getty Images



Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to play Sunday against the the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon was not listed on the injury report all week and was a full participant in all practice sessions. Then, he surprisingly showed up on the injury report on Saturday with a chest injury, that had him questionable to suit up in Week 4.

In three games this season, Mixon has rushed 52 times for a total of 164 yards and has caught seven passes for 58 yards. The former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $48 million extension earlier this offseason after rushing for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry last year.

It’s unknown how Mixon suffered this injury or how good he is feeling today. It’s possible Giovani Bernard could take some of the weight off of his shoulders. Bernard has recorded just two carries so far this season but has caught 12 passes for 98 yards.

The Bengals have the sixth-worst offense in the league when it comes to yards per game (317.3), and have the third-worst rushing offense in the league, as they average just 79.3 yards per game on the ground. Joe Burrow and Co. are still searching for their first victory of the season, as they tied with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 23-23. The Jaguars provide a good opportunity for that first win, as they have lost their last two games. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.