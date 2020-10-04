Description: BAY Vs HER Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bayern Munich return to the league after adding a glistening new trophy to their expansive collection.

Bayern Munich just can’t stop filling their shoes at the moment. Defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the German Super Cup, the side cantered its way to its fifth trophy in the course of the last three months with Hansi Flick now recording a trophy every 8 matches since his arrival at the club.

He’s had a telling impact ever since taking charge of the club’s manager docket. From a side which was stuttering to piece together two meaningful results in a row to now a side which just can’t stop winning, Flick has seen a bevy of accolades be crooned his way for his remarkable impact at the German side.

And in the midst of such consummate success, the foregone 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga 2020-21 is bound to have hurt the team. The result brought the brakes of the team’s sensational 30 match winning spree, a result which handed the side its first defeat of the new season.

BAY Vs HER Fantasy Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin have had an akin start to Bayern Munich in the league. With one win and one defeat, the side finds itself in 5th place with the 3-1 defeat to Frankfurt being a damaging result.

It was a sordid display from the side, one which alludes towards the way in which they’ll be downed by Bayern Munich today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tanguy is injured once again for Bayern Munich.

Both Javairo and Arne will fail to qualify for the outing owing to their ongoing injuries.

Bayern Munich

Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin

Schwolow, Pekarik, Torunarigha, Boyata, Mittelstadt, Stark, Cunha, Tousart, Darida, Lukebakio, Cordoba

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Bayern Munich Vs Hertha Berlin

Date And Time: 4th October, Sunday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin

Bygone Encounter

Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich: 4-1

Hertha Berlin Vs Frankfurt: 1-3

Goal-Keeper

Alexander Schwolow from Hertha Berlin will be sealing his berth in our setup as the shot stopper for today’s clash. Set to come across an onslaught today, he’s set to give us a neat amount of save points given his ability to parry way shots.

Defenders

Despite already winning two trophies this season, Bayern Munich will be far from happy with their defensive performances till now. The side’s backline has been way too easy to get past, a setup which has looked a shadow of a unit which let in the least number of goals last season.

However, despite their initial troubles defensively, we are not going to be dissuaded from opting for an all Bayern Munich backline today. The side’s fullbacks offer immense attacking potential, names who implored us to go ahead with them.

It sees us venture in with the services of Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard with CB Niklas Sule wrapping up the trio from the side.

Midfielders

All he needed was one match this season to score a hattrick to see us make Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich an instant pick for us. We are going to be pairing him up with Joshua Kimmich with the player’s versatility seeing him further escalate his game to see him pull off a couple of match winning displays for the side already.

With Bayern Munich’s defence not being the most solid setup at the moment, this is a backline Vladimir Darida will be looking to traverse past. And with two assists already, he has shown that he has the ability to do it with ease to make him the first pick from the visiting side.

We have Matheus Cunha be his partner for the impending encounter, someone whose ability to win the aerial duels and pull off blocks makes him a crucial name for his side.

Strikers

Off the mark with the one goal and two assists to their name apiece, the duo of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski makes for a must have pick for us from Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, his one goal sees striker Dodi Lukebakio be Hertha Berlin’s top scorer to see him wrap up our set of picks for the scrimmage.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The three goal contributions to his name see Robert captain our side while Gnabry is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Alexander, Sule, Pavard, Davies, Gnabry, Kimmich, Cunha, Darida, Muller, Robert, Dodi

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.