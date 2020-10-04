Getty Images



Barcelona look to move to 3-0-0 in La Liga when the club hosts Sevilla on Sunday. Entering the match, Lionel Messi and company are in fine form after opening the season with a 4-0 win over Villarreal before following that up with a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday. Though the team doesn’t have much rest between the last one and this one, the young, energetic squad with an emerging Ansu Fati is still expected to get the victory against the reigning Europa League champions.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -143; Draw +280; Sevilla +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Messi looks happy, the team is playing well and those are good signs for Barca. Against Sevilla’s strong central defense, expect Barca to take some chances from the top of the box through Messi and Philippe Coutinho. We saw in the Europa League how Sevilla can ovee-commit and give up penalties and set pieces, but against Barca that would just be asking for it. Expect Barca to get the ball wide and then look to cut in toward the top of the box to find spaces for shots.

Sevilla: This team has missed Sergio Reguilon a bit since he left following last season, but the quality is definitely there for them to make this competitive, as we saw them do against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Super Cup match. Ivan Rakitic faces his former team here as well and will look to control the pace in the middle and spring balls forward to the quick Sevilla attack. If Sevilla can play smart in defense, they can get something from this one.

Prediction

Messi and Ansu Fati score as the hosts stay perfect. Pick: Barca 3, Sevilla 1