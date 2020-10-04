AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI – 5 October (Brisbane). The Aussies will have the chance to seal the series in this game.

Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 2nd game of the 3 game ODI series which will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Australia won the first game of the series very convincingly and they would certainly want to win this game and seal the series as well. The Aussies are looking in a fantastic touch whereas the White Ferns would like to play their best cricket in this game so that they can level the series. This game is really important in the context of this series.

Pitch Report – The pitch is a little bit on the slower side and this will be played on the same pitch as the last one so, the winning captain would be tempted to bat here.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.40 AM, Date: 5 October 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

New Zealand Women – Natalie Dodd, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, and Megan Schutt.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy is a world-class player and will carry the responsibility to give her a team a really good start in this game. She scored 26 runs in the last game and has more than 1600+ runs overall in her career.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

The batting duo of M Lanning (Price 10) and R Haynes (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning is an experienced player and has an illustrious record in ODI cricket. She scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well whereas Gardner will open the innings for the side and she also played really well in the last game. Both of them are the core of this batting line-up.

S Bates (Price 9.5) and M Green (Price 8) will be our batters from New Zealand. Bates is an experienced player and her ODI record is second to none. She failed in the last game but has to in the team whereas Green is a young talent and played a brilliant knock in the last game. She can bowl a few overs as well for her team. Both of them are really good players of this Kiwi set-up.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Australian side. Jonassen is a brilliant spinner and has picked 103 ODI wickets in just 69 games. She picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well and just cannot be dropped.

S Devine (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kiwis. Devine is one of the most reliable players of the team and she was decent in the T20 series as well. She has scored more than 2500 ODI runs and has 71 wickets in her bowling as well. Although, she failed in the last game but is an un-droppable option.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

L.Tahuhu (Price 8.5) and R Mair (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Tahuhu will lead the bowling line-up for the Kiwis and she picked a wicket in the last game as well whereas Mair has also bowled well and she picked a couple in the last game. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

M.Schutt (Price 9) and S Molineux (Price 8.5) will be our picks from the Australian side. Molineux is bowling really well at the moment and she would like to continue her form whereas Schutt is the leading bowler of the side and has picked 88 ODI wickets in 60 games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Alysa Healy and Suzie Bates.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

