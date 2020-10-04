Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners eye to sign Chelsea superstar Jorginho before the end of the transfer deadline this summer.

Jorginho’s future at Chelsea this summer always remained uncertain. Earlier, a potential move to Juventus was getting stronger by each passing day, until it got quashed with the sudden sacking of Maurizio Sarri.

Yet, Jorginho managed to be on the good cards of Frank Lampard and has constantly been appearing for the Blues since the start of the Premier League season.

However, the Italian midfielder is not a necessity for Lampard as he already has superfluous depth in his midfield department to cover the vacuum going to be caused by Jorginho’s exit.

Thus, according to a report by the SkySports, Arsenal view it as a great opportunity to sign Jorginho to bolster their own squad.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed on a deal with Atletico Madrid for Lucas Torreira on loan (with an option to buy), but they are yet to capture reinforcements in the already thin midfield.

Thomas Partey, who was likely to be signed by Arsenal, doesn’t seem to aboard the North London ship. Whereas, Houssem Aouar has decided to remain at Lyon for this season, snubbing interests by Juventus and Arsenal.

Therefore, Jorginho seems to be the only viable option for Chelsea to bolster their midfield this summer and Mikel Arteta admits that they need to do their business in time.

“We need to make some decisions in the next three days. Everything has been delayed so much, not only for us but every team,” he said to SkySports.

“We will try to make the best possible decisions, and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.”

Now, it remains to be seen whether Lampard sanction this deal if Arsenal comes with a fruitful offer on the table.