ARS Vs SHF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winless Sheffield United take on a ruthless and clinical Arsenal side.

After being completely outplayed by Liverpool at the weekend in the Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal returned with a win against the same opponent in the Carabao Cup. With their fourth round clash against Liverpool ending level after 90 minutes, Arsenal went into penalties knew they stood a chance of progress from the tournament.

And the side prevailed with Liverpool missing two penalties to see Arsenal avenge their defeat in the Premier League. The result was their third triumph in four encounters against Arsenal across the last three months, results which helped snap the side’s unsavoury, calamitous run against the reigning Premier League champions.

Also, what that win further did was affirm the path the club is taking under Arteta’s tutelage. He’s managed to completely overhaul a disgruntled unit, a despondent unit which has looked a completely new and refreshing entity under his tutelage.

Probable Winner

Where Arsenal are moving from strength to strength, Sheffield United on the other hand cut a sorry figure. Far gone is the side which took the league by storm last season, a side which has failed to win any of its ties till now.

It’s a side in the midst of a soup, one it will further sink into with Arsenal thumping them.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The quartet of Gabriel, Mustafi, Emile and Calum is all ruled out with injuries for Arsenal.

Mousset and Jack will both fail to make the cut for the visitors pertaining to their injuries.

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, McBurnie

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Arsenal Vs Sheffield United

Date And Time: 4th October, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Arsenal

Sheffield United

Bygone Encounter

Liverpool Vs Arsenal: 3-1

Sheffield United Vs Leeds United: 0-1

ARS Vs SHF Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Ever since taking over the reigns of the goal-keeping docket for Sheffield United, Aaron Ramsdale is yet to taste the sweet taste of a cleansheet. However, he’s hardly been at fault for that with his resillinace and pluck helping stave off embarrassing scorelines for the side.

Defenders

Why Gabriel Magalhaes who let out of Arsenal’s playing 11 is something he are yet to understand. He’s settled right into the side’s framework, a player who has taken to the league like a fish takes to water to show why Arsenal went out for his services.

Linking up with him is the duo of Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney. Whilst still work in progress, this Arsenal side is slowly staking shape into a unit to be held in high esteem, one which can easily register a cleansheet against a side yet to score in the league.

Midfielders

Ever since his loan moved was extended by Arsenal, Dani Ceballos has been eager to repose the faith the side has put in him. He’s been a solid player for the side, someone who has utilised his ability to keep the ball moving quickly and spray it all around the park to uplift an otherwise uninspiring ambit.

Willian has not done much after his debut for the club but he did have the two assists on that day to see him become the second pick from the side. Leicester City on the other hand see us make John Lundstram the first pick from the side, the only player who has remained a constant for the side across the two seasons.

Enda Stevens links up with him with the wingback’s versatility seeing him make his presence felt in both attack and defence. Sander Berge will be wrapping up the trio given his ability to turnover possession for the side.

Strikers

From being potentially bundled out by Arsenal to currently sitting as their leading scorer, Alexander Lacazette has done extremely well for himself. He’s scored in all of his side’s matches till now to accrue three goals to his name.

Joining him is Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who has registered the one goal and one assist.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His two goal contributions lead to Pierre captaining our side while Lacazette is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ramsdale, Gabriel, Kieran, Rob, Dani, Willian, John, Sander, Enda, Pierre, Lacazette

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.