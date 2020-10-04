Animal Crossing: New Horizon comes with a new look this October just for Halloween. With new costume, treats and pumpkins there’s much to look forward to.

The next time Players play the game they will be prompted to install a new update. There are a quite a few new additions to the game. The patch update also helps players to keep their island in the best shape possible. Nintendo often roles out new updates and patches for Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Let’s take a look at how users can install the new update and get in on the action –

Auto Updates –

Usually if your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet it manually downloads the updates. In some cases this doesn’t work and users are forced to install the update manually. We have explained that below –

Manually installing the update –

You can easily download the update by following three quick steps –

Step 1: After you turn on your Switch and start the game, click on the ‘+’ icon which is available on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons home screen.

Step 2: Tap ‘Software Update’.

Step3: Select ‘Via the Internet’ option and the game will search for an update.

The game will now search if a new update is available. If it is, then the console will download install the same. Once the update is installed on your gaming device, you should see the latest update version show up on the title screen.

Why is it important to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons –

Of course the main reason for installing the update is for players to get their hands on the new content. However Nintendo recommends that all players use the same version of the game. This will allow players to have a hassle free experience playing together. Also the updates includes patches and bug fixes for a more enhanced gameplay.

