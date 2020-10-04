Its October and that means its time for Halloween and a new update in Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Nintendo releases a major fall update for Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing is immensely popular on the Nintendo Switch. A thriving community with support from the developers makes the game a lot of fun for players. Though there was no major update for September, Nintendo released a new update for October. Lets take a look at the new update –

Gardening and Growing Pumpkins –

A new feature added into the game right now is gardening. As of now it revolves around Pumpkins but other vegetables might be added at a later stage. Pumpkins can be grown to create DIY recipes and also to create Jack-O-Lanterns for the Halloween decorations.

Preparing for Halloween –

Halloween falls on 31st October and players can prepare for it throughout the month. Players will also look to stock up candy. They can grow pumpkins and use them for recipes. Players will be able to buy new costume pieces from Able Sisters and contact lenses and face paint with Nook Miles to complete their get up.

Halloween night and Jack the Czar of Halloween –

On the day of the event players will get a visit from Jack – the pumpkin wearing “Czar” of Halloween. On Halloween Night, from 5:00 pm – 12:00 am, all the villagers will be dressed up in their costumes. The villagers will also go around the island asking for candies. There are many more surprises but it seems we will have to wait for them.

After the update, Players will get a free Ring-Con from Ring Fit adventure in the mail. They will also be able to use Nook link in order to access all of your collected reactions at once. The update will leave players eager to play the game as Animal Crossing celebrates Halloween. You can watch the trailer here.