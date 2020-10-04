Always be Imposter in Among Us with this special trick. It is simple and easy to follow and also gives you a whole host of other cool perks.

Among is certainly a very fun game. I mean, it would not have made it to submit of the Internet if it wasn’t. However, the game has a random system of sorting when it comes to picking Crewmates and Imposters. And this can get very irritating, especially when you’ve already been Crewmate 4000 times in a row!

Also, let’s face it, the game is a lot more fun as a sneaky Imposter than a naïve Crewmate. How many times will you want to die in vain after all! Every once in awhile, we all feel like killing someone off, right? Ahem ahem… in the game, of course!

Is there a way to always be the Imposter?

Now, of course, the game does not allow us to chose the role of Imposter by ourselves, otherwise, you’d not be here. Also, as sad as it is, Innersloth does not have any plans to include this feature in the future anytime soon. So, there don’t seem to be any direct solutions to the problem. But, what if you wanted to avail this feature at all costs? What if you wanted to become an Imposter again and again by hook or by crook? Well, in that case, we have just the thing for you.

The special fix!

There is a perfect little Among Us Mod that lets you become an Imposter as many times as you want to. Not only that, but it also allows you to buy premium skins for free and lowers your kill time!

Get your Mod here: Among-Us-2020-9-9-Mod.apk

And visit our guide to know all about the installation process and the dos and don’ts of it. I hope this helps you get that special kick out of the game that you’ve been missing out on. Good Luck!

