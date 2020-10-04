The weather is turning, and there’s nothing better than cozying up under a blanket and tossing on a movie with the ones you love. (Plus, with the whole pandemic going on, there’s not a lot else to do.)

With that in mind, we’ve ranked our 52 favorite movies that are currently streaming for free for Amazon Prime members. While Prime lets you order just about any movie under the sun, not all of them are included for free for members.

These are. So hopefully this is a bit of help.

You can also check out some of our other lists:

The 61 best movies on Netflix

The 28 best movies on Hulu

The 17 best movies and TV shows on HBO Max

Alright, scroll down and you can get to our list of our favorite movies streaming for free on Amazon Prime.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

1

Usual Suspects



Release year:

1995

What we think:

Christopher McQuarrie’s noir classic has one of the great twist endings of all time. If you haven’t seen it, read nothing else, and go watch this movie. If you have seen it, well, it’s almost as much fun watching when you know what’s going to come.

Watch it now on Amazon.

2

Knives Out



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Rian Johnson wrote and directed this perfect bit of mystery, with Daniel Craig having more fun than anyone ever should with a ridiculous Southern accent. Hands down one of the best movies of the last few years.

Watch it now on Amazon.

3

The Goldfinch



Release year:

2019

What we think:

This adaptation of the Donna Tartt novel may not pack quite the punch that the book does, but it does have some beautiful set pieces and arresting imagery.

Watch it now on Amazon.

4

The Hustle



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are charming in this update to the Steve Martin classic, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The formula may be tried and true, but there are new laughs to be found here.

Watch it now on Amazon.

5

Hotel Artemis



Release year:

2018

What we think:

This film felt a little like a close cousin to John Wick, and while it may not be as winning (no Keanu Reeves will do that to you), it does have some great action sequences and a clear sense of style.

Watch it now on Amazon.

6

7500



Release year:

2020

What we think:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this film about a hijacked plane and the young co-pilot forced to make increasingly impossible decision. Tense, if a bit run-of-the-mill. For fans of the thriller genre, you’ll enjoy it.

Watch it now on Amazon.

7

Escape From Alcatraz



Release year:

1979

What we think:

Clint Eastwood gives a perfect, classic, grimace-y performance as the man who figures out a way to escape from Alcatraz. It might not have the bodaciousness of The Rock, but it’s still a great escape flick.

Watch it now on Amazon.

8

Rambo: Last Blood



Release year:

2019

What we think:

If you’re a fan of a grizzled Sly Stallone running up a body count, you’re going to enjoy the latest entry to the Rambo series. Haven’t seen the previous ones? It truly doesn’t much matter.

Watch it now on Amazon.

9

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Swedish)



Release year:

2010

What we think:

The original trilogy of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo may not have had the style of David Fincher’s American version, and yes, this film is in Swedish. But Noomi Rapace dazzles in the role that helped make her a star.

Watch it now on Amazon.

10

A Most Wanted Man



Release year:

2014

What we think:

One of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s last films is a tense spy thriller with more double crosses than you can count. It requires a bit of focus as the plot can wind, but it’s got some great performances and moments.

Watch it now on Amazon.

11

Brittany Runs A Marathon



Release year:

2019

What we think:

This film is sort of booked as a romantic comedy, but it really isn’t. It more stems from the Knocked Up school of “lovable mess in their twenties tries to figure life out” movies, and it’s similarly fun and funny.

Watch it now on Amazon.

12

The Report



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Adam Driver is stirring in a committed performance about the man charged with investigating his own country’s behavior in the War on Terror. The film can be a bit sanctimonious at times, but it’s a hard story to tell, and they tell it with clear eyes.

Watch it now on Amazon.

13

The Farewell



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Awkwafina gives a heartfelt and truly funny performance as a granddaughter who travels home to China to say goodbye to the family matriarch. The only issue? No one has told grandma why they’re there.

Watch it now on Amazon.

14

Friends with Kids



Release year:

2012

What we think:

A loaded cast has a lot of fun with this very funny, at times cringe-y look at adulthood, parenthood, relationships, and the sacrifices we make as we get older. With Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott and more.

Watch it now on Amazon.

15

Mission Impossible: Fallout



Release year:

2018

What we think:

With the possible exception of The Fast and the Furious movies, Mission Impossible is the most consistently excellent franchises out there, and in terms of action alone, Fallout is among the best this series has ever had to offer.

Watch it now on Amazon.

16

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol



Release year:

2011

What we think:

My personal favorite of the Mission Impossible franchise, Ghost Protocol introduced new characters but managed to never sacrifice the core of what made the franchise what it was … in fact, the additions only elevated things.

Watch it now on Amazon.

17

A Simple Favor



Release year:

2018

What we think:

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are spectacular in this funny, weird, almost-a-spoof of the sexy thriller genre. Is writer/director Paul Feig making a loving homage, or is he making fun of the source material? I have no idea, but that’s what makes it so wonderful.

Watch it now on Amazon.

18

The Spy Who Dumped Me



Release year:

2018

What we think:

This, on the other hand, is clearly a spoof, but a lovingly done one, with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, who have a blast with the material and score laughs throughout.

Watch it now on Amazon.

19

Honey Boy



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Shia LaBeouf gives an absolutely arresting performance in a character based on his own father, who leads his son through a rough early life as a childhood actor. Catharsis as filmmaking, and heartbreaking to watch.

Watch it now on Amazon.

20

One Child Nation



Release year:

2019

What we think:

This powerful documentary tells a personal story, about the history of China’s one-child policy, and the (perhaps unintended) consequences that came from it, and ripped some families apart.

Watch it now on Amazon.

21

Logan Lucky



Release year:

2017

What we think:

Daniel Craig is making a cottage industry of “throwing on a ridiculous Southern accent and stealing a movie.” He sure does it here, in this heist film also starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver.

Watch it now on Amazon.

22

The Next Three Days



Release year:

2010

What we think:

The premise of this film is preposterous, but Russell Crowe is convincing enough as a man who’s forced to do some wild things to save the woman he loves and keep his family together. Tap into that willing suspension of disbelief and have a blast.

Watch it now on Amazon.

23

mid90s



Release year:

2018

What we think:

Jonah Hill directs this gritty, wonderful look at young manhood, and the skate park culture that defined so much of the 1990s. What starts as a foul-mouthed skate film soon transforms into something heart-wrenching and meaningful.

Watch it now on Amazon.

24

The Lost City of Z



Release year:

2017

What we think:

Charlie Hunnam gives an earnest performance as an explorer committed to finding a lost great civilization in the Amazon. With Robert Pattinson in a charming, supporting role.

Watch it now on Amazon.

25

Fighting with My Family



Release year:

2019

What we think:

This movie is better than I ever thought it would be, thanks to its full willingness to lean into the lunacy of the story and the world of WWE. The Rock pops up a couple times, too, because of course he does. Even if you aren’t a fan of professional wrestling, there’s a lot to like her.

Watch it now on Amazon.

26

Late Night



Release year:

2019

What we think:

The message of this film may be a bit muddled (a late night host needs saving because she is at once too boring with doing somber news hits, but also not willing to talk about the news? or something?) but Emma Thompson is so charming that it’s hard not to get onboard with the movie.

Watch it now on Amazon.

27

Generation Wealth



Release year:

2018

What we think:

It is, quite simply, a movie about the worst people in the world, and how (somehow) our nation has come to view them as people that should be idolized and imitated.

Watch it now on Amazon.

28

Last Flag Flying



Release year:

2017

What we think:

Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Lawrence Fishburne star in this film about veterans going on a road trip to help their friend bury his son. At times hilarious, at times enraging, almost always excellent.

Watch it now on Amazon.

29

Manchester by the Sea



Release year:

2016

What we think:

If you want to cry harder than you’ve ever cried before, real gross, ugly tears, check out this film starring Casey Affleck. It’s beautiful. It’s so well written. It’s heartbreaking. Just thinking about it gets me wrecked.

Watch it now on Amazon.

30

Suspiria



Release year:

2018

What we think:

This modern adaptation of one of the weirdest horror films ever put to film may not be as psychedelic as the original, but that’s probably a good thing. With Dakota Johnson starring.

Watch it now on Amazon.

31

Apocalypto



Release year:

2006

What we think:

Mel Gibson directs this thriller about the Mayan kingdom, and the days when it went from a world power, to just starting to crack at the seams. A violent, clear-eyed look at an oft-forgotten part of history.

Watch it now on Amazon.

32

Clue: The Movie



Release year:

1985

What we think:

A movie about a board game has no right to be this witty, this well written, this well acted, and this utterly unforgettable. One of the great comedies of the 1980s, and it’s about a board game. A board game!

Watch it now on Amazon.

33

The Lighthouse



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Want to get nuts? This film, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, gets nuts. I can’t even begin to describe what happens here. If you’re willing to get weird, and like your cinema original, watch this. It is wholly original.

Watch it now on Amazon.

34

Super Size Me



Release year:

2004

What we think:

One of the most important documentaries ever made, this film’s conceit has been copied many times over, but none of the copycats ever had its impact. This film changed the way America ate.

Watch it now on Amazon.

35

I Am Not Your Negro



Release year:

2017

What we think:

A powerful documentary that uses mostly archival footage to tell the story of James Baldwin, and lets the man tell it himself, in his own words.

Watch it now on Amazon.

36

Light of My Life



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Casey Affleck stars in this post-apocalyptic film about a father, a daughter, and a world where almost all of the women have died off. It may not be as stylish as The Road, but Affleck gives a powerful performance.

Watch it now on Amazon.

37

The Big Sick



Release year:

2017

What we think:

A charming romantic comedy about a couple that begins falling in love just as one of them gets terribly sick. It’s not often you find romance in a film set mostly in hospitals, but that’s what you get here.

Watch it now on Amazon.

38

Roman Holiday



Release year:

1953

What we think:

Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn are iconic in this classic rom com. Come for the banter and performances, but also it’s fun to watch the individual scenes and pick off just how influential this movie is, by all the films that came later and ripped it off.

Watch it now on Amazon.

39

Troop Zero



Release year:

2020

What we think:

Allison Janney and Viola Davis have too much fun in this movie about a misbegotten Girl Scout troop, and the trouble they get in. A perfect romp with some memorable scenes.

Watch it now on Amazon.

40

The Peanut Butter Falcon



Release year:

2019

What we think:

Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson are joined by debutante Zack Gottsagen in this lovely film about a young man with Down syndrome who befriends a wanted man on the run.

Watch it now on Amazon.

41

Inception



Release year:

2010

What we think:

Perhaps Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, this film walks the line perfectly between mind-bending sci fi flick and heart-stopping thriller. Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ground the thing, with honest performances that make you forget just how ridiculous all of it is. A great piece of cinema.

Watch it now on Amazon.

42

Midnight in Paris



Release year:

2011

What we think:

Woody Allen takes on nostalgia in this time-travel movie about a writer who gets to go back and visit his heroes. The message may be slight and a bit on the nose, but Owen Wilson is so lovable it’s hard not to get wrapped up in the thing.

Watch it now on Amazon.

43

Red



Release year:

2010

What we think:

A perfect little action film, about aging secret agents — Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren — who are forced to dust off their licenses to kill for one more romp.

Watch it now on Amazon.

44

Margin Call



Release year:

2011

What we think:

Zachary Quinto is spellbinding in this film about the 2008 economic collapse, a film that is so well written I find myself returning to it time and time again, if only to get caught up in the dialogue.

Watch it now on Amazon.

45

The Royal Tenenbaums



Release year:

2001

What we think:

Wes Anderson’s finest film, about an aging patriarch — Royal Tenenbaum — and the disaster he’s left in his wake. His children are all preternaturally gifted, but they’re all broken. A stunning achievement.

Watch it now on Amazon.

46

Legends of the Fall



Release year:

1994

What we think:

Young, hunky Brad Pitt in a Western? Why not? The film can feel a bit dated, I suppose, but there are some fun scenes and some moving performances.

Watch it now on Amazon.

47

The Holiday



Release year:

2006

What we think:

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet switch homes and then fall in love with some fellas in this film from Nancy Meyers. Toss in some loving odes to old Hollywood, and you got yourself a weeper.

Watch it now on Amazon.

48

Casino Royale



Release year:

2006

What we think:

Daniel Craig’s introduction as James Bond may be the most constrained Bond film ever made. Most of it takes place over a few nights at a casino, and that restraint actually aides it, and makes the film stand out compared to so many of the other bombastic films in the franchise.

Watch it now on Amazon.

49

My Spy



Release year:

2020

What we think:

An update on the “bodyguard hired to protect a kid” genre of film (shoutout Sinbad in First Kid) this movie will get you some laughs and is moderately family friendly.

Watch it now on Amazon.

50

The Vast of Night



Release year:

2020

What we think:

A homespun bit of sci-fi that feels like a miracle. With a lean budget, and a couple of talkative performances, director Andrew Patterson manages to create an entire, believable world to inhabit.

Watch it now on Amazon.

51

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou



Release year:

2004

What we think:

If Royal Tenenbaums is Wes Anderson’s masterpiece, The Life Aquatic may be the funniest film he’s ever made. (Or running a close second to Rushmore.) Bill Murray steals every scene he’s in, as an aging oceanic explorer who can’t seem to do anything right.

Watch it now on Amazon.