Ankit Rajpoot not playing: The Indian pacer from Rajasthan Royals has been dropped for IPL 2020’s first afternoon match.

During the 15th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has won the toss and elected to field.

“We’ll bat first. It’s a day game, pretty warm out here, so we want to bat first and set a target. It’s a long tournament, you are going to win games, lose games. Hopefully, we’ll put on a good show today. Ben [Stokes] is a quality player, adds to our squad once he’s arrives,” Smith said during the toss.

It is worth mentioning that today is the first time when a double-header is being played in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Why is Ankit Rajpoot not playing today’s match vs RCB?

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli didn’t appear too fussed about fielding in the scorching heat despite wanting to bat first. “It’s dry heat, but it’s not so bad. We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first as it’s a day game, better to get into the game in the first six overs of the match.

“Getting a strong squad together, it’s good to see the youngsters doing the job for us, that’s what we have focused on. [Shivam] Dube contributing, [Yuzvendra] Chahal’s always a banker and AB [de Villiers] does what he is good at doing,” Kohli said during the toss.

The only change for this match has been made by Royals as they have included all-rounder Mahipal Lomror coming in for pacer Ankit Rajpoot. While Smith wasn’t asked about the rationale behind the change, one feels it has been done to strengthen their batting department.

In two IPL 2020 matches, Rajpoot had picked a couple of batsmen at an average of 39, an economy rate of 9.75 and a strike rate of 24.