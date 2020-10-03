“What he was doing was just stupid”- Jacques Villeneuve picks on Carlos Sainz, who got DNFs in the last two races.

Carlos Sainz had a disappointing start at the Russian Grand Prix with the Spanish driver forced out of the race in the first turn itself.

The 25-year-old driver is bound to perform from Ferrari next season onwards and now has been getting massive attention to it.

Amidst all of this former Formula 1 driver Jacques Villeneuve has criticized Sainz and claimed that what he did in Sochi was “stupid”.

“The Sainz accident in Sochi? I don’t understand what he thought he was doing. What he was doing was just stupid. There’s a real wall at that point of the escape route,” the 1997 world champion is quoted by F1GrandPrix.it.

According to the Canadian, it is particularly striking that Sainz did not intervene in time. “He didn’t even lift his foot and ended up against the wall. Personally, I think this is a severe miscalculation.”

McLaren forced to go down.

Sainz did not complete the race for the third time this season, this unprecedented exit cost McLaren several points in the table, with Lando Norris also failing to end at a respectable position.

Due to this, Renault and Racing Point have managed to close the gap against the British F1 team. The gap below the top 3 of Formula 1 driver is extremely slim, and any driver on his day can take advantage.

Now, McLaren will compete at the Eifel Grand Prix. They would be expecting a better amount of points, as the track is one of the most exciting venues in the calendar.

It may present some surprises in the hope of not seeing the usual results for the podium.