Paulo Costa evidently posted an Instagram story, where he stated Israel Adesanya is sending out friendly messages to him, but later deleted the short video.

Paulo Costa, who suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, is on a spree of claims since the event. The Brazilian first asserted via Instagram that prior to the fight he faced an issue, seemingly an injury, however did not presented the whole picture. Perplexed by Adesanya’s offensive celebration and post-match comments about him, Costa instantly requested Dana White to book a rematch with the Middleweight champion. According to experts, Paulo is far too deep in the pecking order now, and has to go through a number of opponents in order to make his way back to the title fight. Though, at the moment the rematch might be off the table for, but the beef seems far from over.

Using the same platform (Instagram), The Eraser has recently revealed Adesanya is sending out friendly texts, but claims he does not want to bury the hatchet, rather wants to “Kill” him.

Also read: “That’s a Fight To Make”- Dana White Pays Heed On The Intense Twitter Battle Between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

Watch The Deleted Clip

Paulo Costa, dropped a story on the popular photo sharing social media entity, in which he claimed the aforementioned, but later deleted the post.

Click Here For More UFC News