Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Buffalo 3-0; Las Vegas 2-1

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Bills are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

This past Sunday, Buffalo narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Los Angeles Rams 35-32. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 311 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 128.90.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 36-20 to the New England Patriots. No one had a standout game offensively for the Raiders, but they got scores from WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau. QB Derek Carr ended up with a passer rating of 119.40.

Buffalo is now a perfect 3-0 while Las Vegas sits at 2-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo enters the matchup with ten passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. But the Raiders rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.