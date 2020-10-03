UFC Throwback, November 14, 2015: Watch Holly Holm’s Glorious Victory Over Ronda Rousey At UFC 193

Back in 2015, Ronda Rousey was still at the pinnacle of her career, and was defined as an unstoppable force. Before her match against Holly Holm at UFC 193, Rousey was the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion. She held that title for more than 2 years and defended it 6 times, which is a distinctive record in itself.

Holly Holm, who was still fairly new in UFC at that time, was not the favorite to win as, she was up against an undefeated MMA fighter, who predominantly finished each one of her previous matches in Round 1. However, against all odds, Holly Holm not only made Rousey swallow the bitter pill known as defeat, she secured her victory via a clean Headstrike that knocked out Ronda.

While, before the match Holly Holm was expected to become just another victim of Rousey’s prowess, but she in turn produced one of UFC’s greatest ever upsets.

Though this victory cemented Holly’s name in history books, however since then her career graph has dwindled. She has only won 3 of her last 8 fights.

Holm, 38, will enter the Octagon again On October 3, in Fight Island, where she will face Irene Aldana. A match-up which was earlier set for August 1, but got deferred to now become the headliner of UFC Fight Island 4.

