AS Roma might be yet to register their opening win in Serie A 2020-21 but the club can hold its head up high after his draw against Juventus. The 2-2 result was a solid show of football by AS Roma, a tie where their resillinace and perseverance saw them remain in the contest all across the 90 minutes.

Accruing their first point of the new season from that performance, AS Roma will be looking to better the result when they go at loggerheads with Udinese today. This is an opposition which should be a canter in the park for AS Roma, a side which allows the club to stem their leaky defence at the moment.

Defeated in both of their opening couple of showdowns, for Udinese, life in the league couldn’t have gotten off to a more appalling start. Not only has the side gone onto ship a howler of a three goals in the timeframe but have failed to muster up a reply in either tie, a dreary attacking unit which has resulted in the side’s downtick.

UDI Vs ROM Fantasy Probable Winner

For AS Roma, this dreary form Udinese are in when it comes to attack is just what they needed at the moment. It will give them the much needed confidence when defending and with a cleansheet likely for them today, a win looks impending for the outfit.

Probable Playing 11

Rolando, Jens, Mato and Walace are all going to be sitting out of today’s encounter for Udinese with the side battered by injuries.

AS Roma have their own injury concerns to contend with, with Nicolo, Diego, Javier and Justin all ruled out for the side.

Udinese

Musso, Becao, Samir, De Maio, Ter Avest, Arslan, De Paul, Coulibaly, Ouwejan, Okaka, Lasagna

AS Roma

Mirante, Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez, Peres, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola, Pedro, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Udinese Vs AS Roma

Date And Time: 4th October, Sunday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Dacia Arena, Udine

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Bygone Encounter

Udinese Vs Spezia: 0-2

AS Roma Vs Juventus: 2-2

UDI Vs ROM Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Udinese’s goal-keeper, Juan Musso will be our pick in this ambit. He pulled off a solid performance the last time around, one which saw him pull off a string off assists to help keep his side in the clash for a magnitude of the matchup.

Defenders

After failing to keep a cleansheet in their last two encounters, AS Roma look all set to rake in their first of the season today. The club is up against an Udinese setup which has not scored till now in the league, a side which more importantly has hardly even ever threatened the opposition’s goal.

It’s a narrative which saw our discourse lead us towards a trio of picks from the visiting team. We have all of Davide Santon, Leonardo Spinazzola and Roger Ibanez be inducted in our side for the affair.

Midfielders

Jordan Veretout was AS Roma’s saviour the last time around. The midfielder ended up snagging the two goals on the day, a performance which not only rescued a point for his club but alluded towards his sprawling skill set as well given the opposition the goals came against.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted one of those goals to see him join up with Lorenzo Pellegrini wrapping up the three man pick from the side for the upcoming contest. Elsewhere, the electric Tolgay Arslan and Rodrigo de Paul will be our picks from the opposition, two players who can make the most of an AS Roma defence that has shipped in five goals already.

Strikers

He’s yet to open his account this season but Edin Dzeko will hardly be perturbed. He’s someone who can explode at any moment, a player who has topped his side’s scoring ranks for two seasons on the bounce.

Elsewhere, the guile filled Kevin Lasagna fills up our final spot from the opposition for the contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Dzeko’s ability to come alive today sees him be our captain while Veretout is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Muso,Ibanez,Spinazzola ,Santon,De Paul,Arslan,Pellegrini,Veretout ,Mkhitaryan,Dzeko ,Lasagna,Dzeko

