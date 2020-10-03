The #1 Clemson Tigers will look to go 3-0 on the season when they welcome the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Caroline. Clemson has not lost a home game since November of 2016. Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 511 yards with four touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for a huge upset tonight, after losing their last three out of four road games. Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two picks, he’ll need to step it up tonight if he wants to compete with Trevor Lawrence.

Virginia vs. #1 Clemson

When: Saturday, October 3

Saturday, Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 TV Channel: ACC Network

Prediction: I’m going to stick with the under in this one, not sure what Virginia will have in store for the Tigers but can’t imagine much. Clemson went under last week because they are the team scoring most of the points and it’s just too high of a number.

Bet: Under 55.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Clemson Tigers (-28)

