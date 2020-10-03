The Oklahoma State Cowboys will travel to take on the Kansas Jayhawks from KU Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma will enter this game 2-0 after winning their first two games against Tulsa and West Virginia. Kansas is still searching for their first win after falling to Coastal Carolina and Baylor last week. This will be a tough game for Kansas seeing that OSU has been playing very well.

#17 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, October 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: Kansas has really struggled this season and this will be a tough game for the Jayhawks as both teams are heading in different directions. The spread is 23 but I think OSU will have a field day with this Kansas team.

Bet: Oklahoma State -23

