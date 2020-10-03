RB Leipzig will host Schalke in Bundesliga action on Saturday afternoon from Red Bull Arena. Leipzig has had a nice start to the Bundesliga season so far, sitting in fourth place after two games.

Schalke has struggled to start their campaign this year and is sitting at the bottom of the table after losing their first two matches. They will look for their first win of the season but will not be looking forward to this trip.

This should be a fantastic match for a Saturday afternoon in October. Here is everything you need to know to stream Bundesliga this season!

RB Leipzig vs. FC Schalke 04

When: Saturday, October 3

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Streaming: via ESPN+ (stream now)

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulasci; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Haidara, Adams, Kampl, Tasende; Olmo, Forsberg; Sorloth

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Fahrmann; Rudy, Sane, Stambouli, Oczipka; Mascarell, Bentaleb; Boujellab, Uth, Raman; Paciencia

Bundesliga Odds and Betting Lines

Bundesliga odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

RB Leipzig (-385) vs. FC Schalke 04 (+900)

Draw: +525

Want some action on Bundesliga? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

How to watch Bundesliga this season

ESPN+ is the new home of the Bundesliga, kicking off the season on Friday! Fans can stream more than 300 top-flight German football matches, as well as the DFL Supercup, Relegation Play-offs, Bundesliga 2 matches, and more. Don’t miss any of the Bundesliga action this season by signing up for ESPN+.

