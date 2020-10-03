The TCU Horned Frogs will meet the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 conference action from Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

TCU is still looking for its first win of the season and will look to rebound after a disappointing loss to Iowa State 37-34. Meanwhile, Texas was in an absolute shootout last week against Texas Tech and picked up the victory 63-56 in OT.

You can expect a high-scoring game when these two teams take the field. Tune in today, here is everything you need to know to follow the NCAA Football action today.

TCU vs. #9 Texas

When: Saturday, October 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (Available in 4K)

Prediction: Both of these teams have the ability to score and the Texas defense was absolutely shredded last week, so I like the over in this one. I like TCU with the points since they played very well in their first game and think they can hang with this Texas team.

Bet: TCU +10. Over 62.5

