It’s a battle of SEC teams this afternoon when the South Carolina Gamecocks are on the road against the #3 Florida Gators on Saturday from the Swamp in Gainesville.

South Carolina is coming off a 31-27 loss to #16 Tennessee last week in their season opener while Florida won in blowout fashion 51-35 against Ole Miss.

The Gators have won the previous two meetings including a 38-27 loss last season. Can they continue their hot streak against SC? Tune in today, here is everything you need to know to follow the NCAA Football action today.

South Carolina vs. #3 Florida

When: Saturday, October 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: I have to go with the Florida Gators in this one, they put up 51 points on Ole Miss last week and I expect a similar type game here. South Carolina is able to put up points as well, they snuck 27 on Tennessee last week. If you’re wary of giving up 17 points, stick with the over.

Bet: Florida -17. Over 57.5

South Carolina vs. Florida (-17)

