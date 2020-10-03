For No. 9 Texas’ home game against TCU on Saturday, Matthew McConaughey was in attendance. Well, sort of, because actually, several Matthew McConaugheys were in attendance, thanks to the Longhorns marketing team.

“Seated” in the stands at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday were several cutouts of McConaughey in character from a wide variety of his films, including Dazed and Confused, Interstellar, Angels in the Outfield, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wedding Planner, The Lincoln Lawyer and Magic Mike.

It’s a whole Matthew McConaughey section, and it’s spectacular and perfect for the Texas alumnus, one of the Longhorns most enthusiastic fans, who’s also the Minister of Culture, or MoC, for the athletics department.

This is genius, and more schools should consider filling their empty sections with famous alumni. And with partially empty stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a bunch of Matthew McConaugheys is… alright, alright, alright.

As a voiceover in the Longhorns’ clip showing off all the movie character cutouts, McConaughey says:

“Well, I don’t have many affiliations. I’ve got God, I’ve got my family, I got America, and I got Texas. This is one of those things that’s nonnegotiable for me wherever I go.”

The fabulous Matthew McConaughey section was also briefly featured on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast Saturday.

In 2019, the Oscar-winning actor was GameDay’s best guest picker of the season, and, of course, he went all out for Texas.