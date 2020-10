In one of the most unpredictable Triple Crown seasons, the 2020 Preakness Stakes delivered a major upset in a brilliant photo finish. Swiss Skydiver, a 11-1 longshot filly, edged pre-race favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic down the stretch. It’s the first time since 2009 that a filly has won the Preakness.

Jockey Robby Albarado made a move to the inside in the final turn to surge to the lead, and Swiss Skydiver managed to just barely stay ahead of Authentic at the post.