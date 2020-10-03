“Sometimes it’s a little bit harder to communicate”- Reece James speaks on partnering with Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

Thiago Silva, one of the star signings by Chelsea this summer for the first time in his career playing in a Premier League club.

Obviously, the Brazilian International being unfamiliar to the culture and language of England, would be having a problem to adjust with his teammates.

Speaking on it, Chelsea’s Reece James has talked about the tough task of communicating with him as Silva and James play on the same side of the defence.

“He’s obviously a legend of the game,” the Blues’ full-back told the club’s official website of his new team-mate. “He’s played for numerous years at the highest level, been captain of Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil, and he’s got so much experience.

“His English is not the best, yet so sometimes it’s a little bit harder to communicate, but there are loads of other players who can speak both languages, and he’s helped us all a lot.

“You can tell he’s a leader by the way he carries himself around the building and in training. He talks and helps everyone with his experience.”

James added on errors like the one Silva made against West Brom being over-scrutinised online: “When someone makes a mistake, it’s always highlighted on social media,” he says.

“If the fans were there live in the flesh at a game, I don’t think they would have the same views, but that’s just part and parcel of it.”

Thiago Silva’s solid start in the Premier League

With a limited number of appearances for Chelsea, Silva has still managed to bring in good impact to the side. On Saturday, Chelsea played Crystal Palace.

And in a good exhibition of defence, Silva has managed to get a clean-sheet along with his defensive peers. The 35-year-old is going to be with the Blues till the end of 2021/22 season as of now.