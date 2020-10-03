NWSL



The National Women’s Soccer League is back in action on Saturday with the Fall Series as Sky Blue FC host Washington Spirit at Montclair State in New Jersey. All nine NWSL clubs are split into three regional “pods” and have four scheduled games apiece, and the two teams will square off in a Northeast pod battle on Twitch. This will be the second and final meeting for the two teams in the Fall Series, and the final match of the competition for Washington. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Montclair State — Montclair, New Jersey

TV: None | Live stream: Twitch

Storylines

Washington Spirit: At 1-1-1, they have a chance to get three big points which would give them a shot at the top three in the standings. The team is coming off a recent 1-1 draw to the Chicago Red Stars. The team will be closing out their Fall Series campaign with a chance to compete for a potential grant to go toward their chosen local partner, DC SCORES, for the Community Shield. This match could be an opportunity for players to show their potential and log more minutes before the offseason. Crystal Thomas is a perfect example, who has a goal and an assist in two games during Fall Series.

Sky Blue FC: Sky Blue are coming off a bye week, though their previous match was a 4-1 loss to Chicago. They’re finally getting to host their first match in 2020, but it won’t be at Red Bull Arena. Despite missing some key players, this team has shown time and time again in 2020 that they can hang with just about anybody. Sky Blue recently announced the short-term contract of forward Mikaela Howell ahead of Saturday’s match — a Basingstoke, England, native with ties to Monroe College where during her two years scored 43 goals in 26 matches.

Game prediction

No travel and building into their first home match will give Sky Blue an edge here. Pick: Sky Blue FC 2, Spirit 1