Sharjah Cricket Stadium IPL 2020: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has witnessed a 200+ score for the fifth consecutive time in IPL 2020.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Delhi Capitals have continued with the trend of scoring 200+ totals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as they ended up with 228/4 in 20 overs after being put in to by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik.

Having scored 57/1 in the powerplay, Capitals’ opening batsmen provided them with a quickfire start as expected. While Shikhar Dhawan departed after scoring 26 (16) just before the powerplay ended, Prithvi Shaw registered his sixth IPL half-century, 66 (41), with the help of four fours and four sixes.

Shaw, who shared a 73-run partnership alongside captain Shreyas Iyer, it was a brisk 72-run stand between Iyer and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant which ensured a formidable finish for DC.

Mentioning individual sixes hit by batsmen doesn’t really makes sense as there are too many of those at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Given how batsmen attack each and every bowler to all parts of the ground, the bowlers have already developed a disliking for the stadium.

Iyer, who scored his 14th IPL half-century, amassed a phenomenal 88* (38) with the help of seven fours and six sixes to lead from the front. With bowling figures of 4-0-29-2, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell was their best bowler tonight.

Sharjah….. yet again big total on board 228 @DelhiCapitals superb batting @ShreyasIyer15 and @PrithviShaw @RishabhPant17 can they defend ? Lot will depend on #russ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 3, 2020

Is 228 a winning score or not on that ground folks? Asking for a friend! — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 3, 2020

Sharjah🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 3, 2020

Everyone enjoying the cricket at Sharjah? What does the bowler do? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2020

Another 200-plus chase on the cards. Who wants to be a bowler in Sharjah?! #DCvKKR #IPL2020 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 3, 2020

The only other place where bowlers got hammered like Sharjah was in EA Sports. #IPL2020 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 3, 2020

Is 228 enough? May be not in Sharjah! @KKRiders has Russell who if he gets going will get god knows how many! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 3, 2020

MAD hitting from Shreyas Iyer, belligerent. Tore the bowling attack apart, especially the spinners. He was getting those little starts, and today its come off big time. Special knock. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 3, 2020

That was a pure class session of batting by @ShreyasIyer15, desereved a 100! some of his shots were just unbelievable! Brilliant batting by everyone in @delh8u , just don’t get why you would want to bowl first at Sharjah!exciting game on our hands! #DCvsKKR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 3, 2020

