Sanju Samson dismissal vs RCB: The in-form batsman from Rajasthan Royals ended up slicing the ball back to the bowler.

During the 15th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put on display a praiseworthy fielding effort to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson.

It all happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when Samson’s attempt of playing a drive saw him hitting the ball back towards the right of Chahal. Having hit some freak sixes in IPL 2020, Samson ended up mis-timing the ball off the inside part of his bat.

Bowling only his first delivery of the match, Chahal was alert enough to dive to his right and grab a fantastic catch. While the soft signal was out, the on-field umpires consulted the third umpire with respect to the catch being a clean one.

In the absence of a conclusive evidence, the third umpire ruled the decision in the bowler’s favour. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Samson departed after scoring 4 (3) with the help of one four.

Earlier, it was Royals captain Steven Smith who won the toss and chose to bat in the first IPL 2020 afternoon match. That being said, RR failed to register a start that they would’ve ideally liked after being reduced to 38/3 in the powerplay.

Sanju Samson dismissal vs RCB

How Twitterati reacted:

.@RCBTweets are on 🔥What about the catching 😱 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 3, 2020

Dream start for @RCBTweets 3 top men back in the powerplay! That was excellent from @yuzi_chahal — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 3, 2020

Arre waah Yuzi mere Cheetah Chahal 👏👏👏 #RCB are magic in the field today @yuzi_Chahal — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 3, 2020

