The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined once again for breaching COVID-19 protocol. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room following their 34-24 “Monday Night Football” victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

This is not the only fine that the Raiders accrued during their Week 2 matchup, as head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing his face covering for the majority of the time while coaching on the sideline. Additionally, the Raiders franchise was fined $250,000. Sean Payton and the Saints also were fined the same amounts.

Add all of this up together, and the Raiders have been fined a total of $400,000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The league has sent several memos to teams reminding them of the importance of wearing face coverings during games. This season, any non-player in the “bench area,” which is defined as each sideline between the 30-yard lines, is required to wear a mask at all times.

“We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” the memo read. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs … Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

While the Raiders have not yet been fined for this incident, a recent charity event landed some players in hot water. Derek Carr and several of his teammates were spotted not wearing masks in public earlier this week at an event for Darren Waller’s foundation. Before the season started, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new policies this year that would require all players to wear masks while out in public. Any player who violates the rule can be fined a maximum of $14,650.