The Premier League weekend kicked off with a big Chelsea win which featured a late appearance from new No. 10 Christian Pulisic as a substitute while one of the title favorites, Manchester City, dropped points on the road. Everton, meanwhile, continued its unbelievable form to start the season and are top of the table.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule and scores for this weekend’s Premier League action:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 4, Brighton 2

Leeds 1, Man City 1

Newcastle vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Leicester City vs. West Ham, 7 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Southampton vs. West Brom, 7 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Wolves vs. Fulham, 9 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 2:15 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Chelsea sharp in big win

Chelsea put together a dominant performance on Saturday to kick off Premier League Matchday 4 as Pulisic made his season debut as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. In a game that was scoreless at the break, Chelsea came to life in the second half with Ben Chilwell scoring his first goal for Chelsea, as Kurt Zouma made it 2-0 and Jorginho scored two penalty kicks to put it away.

Here’s Chilwell’s winner:

Pulisic, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury to start the season, came on as a late substitute.

Chelsea didn’t allow a single shot on goal in the match and rebounded after being eliminated in the EFL Cup by Tottenham midweek, with the defense easing concerns with Thiago Silva and Zouma leading the way.

Rodrigo scores first goal for Leeds in big draw

Leeds United continued their impressive play while City once again dropped points in a wild one at Elland road on Saturday. The match finished 1-1 with Raheem Sterling getting the opener for City, but the club’s record signing Rodrigo earn his team a point by putting a loose ball in the box away in the second half:

In a battle of two teams that like to possess the ball, Leeds actually had more of it, but City’s 23 shots were 11 more than Leeds. The issue was that City put just two of those shots on frame, while Ederson had to make a few fantastic saves.

The result means City are already five points back of title favorite Liverpool three games in.

James, Toffees remain perfect

The surprise of the season continued with Everton moving to 4-0-0 with another brilliant display. In a 4-2 win over Brighton, James Rodriguez had two goals, assisted Yerry Mina on a free kick and the rise of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad continued.

Once again, rising star Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net and now has nine goals on the season in six games in all competitions. But it is James’ creativity and finishing that is helping this team become just the other team in Liverpool.

As it stands, Everton are five points clear of a Champions League spot and look like they are UCL quality. For a team with very little experience in competition, and playing in a competitive league like the Premier League, that says something.

Now, we have to wait and see how they do against better competition before we crown them as legit. But we should find their true quality in just two weeks. The team’s next game is Oct. 17 at home against rival Liverpool.