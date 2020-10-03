Pokimane without makeup on: How does she look? When does she stream without makeup? Also, what happened the last time she did so?

Pokimane aka Imane Anys is one of the biggest names on Twitch to date. Because of her great looks, nice gameplay and good energy, fans find Poki’s streams a treat to watch. Of late especially, her Among Us streams with members of Offline TV have been hitting record numbers. So, her fame only seems to be increasing more and more.

However, apart from gameplay and quality content, fans often tend to obsess over a streamer’s looks. And this fact is truer for female streamers in particular whom fans expect to sport perfect looks all the time. So, what happens when a streamer goes against the trend?

Pokimane without makeup on? Why?

In an incident that took place almost 2 years ago, Pokimane decided to begin a stream without makeup. As common sense would suggest, she looked very different from her decked-up self. However, some fans were surprisingly taken aback by how different she looked. Therefore, and this might sound crazy, they called her out for not looking as beautiful IRL as she does with makeup!

What happened after?

Pokimane, admittedly, had expected the initial barrage of memes and trolls. So, she did not get flustered. And soon enough, the rest of the more sensible community came to her aid, supporting her decision. They also regarded the act on Poki’s part as brave and original and praised it.

Later on, several fellow Streamers also joined in Pokimane’s support calling the initial accusers out in return. According to yellowspoon, misty and Tiger_Lily, it was downright absurd of people to expect women to look flawless all the time. It was also very stupid of people to call someone out for their looks. And, one has to agree, that they were definitely in the right.

This is gonna sound crazy but…did you KNOW that girls aren’t born with black lines on their eyes, their skin isn’t flawless, and get this, their hair isn’t perfect when they wake up either???? WOW THIS IS SUCH CRAZY NEW INFO FASCINATING DISCOVERY pic.twitter.com/tR5qRCQGEZ — yellowspoongirl🌻 (@yellowspoongirl) October 23, 2018

The conclusion.

After the positive backlash from Team Poki, the controversy died down very quickly. It also taught seemed to have taught some insensitive Twitch fans a valuable lesson.

