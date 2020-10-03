USATSI



The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday that Matt Klentak has stepped down as the team’s general manager. Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization. Here’s the statement from Phillies owner John Middleton:

I have stated publicly that winning is what matters, not just in Philadelphia but in all cities and in all sports. While Matt made many significant contributions to the organization, we did not accomplish our goal of playing baseball in October. Consequently, we have mutually agreed to allow new leadership to head Baseball Operations.

“While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen,” Klentak said in a statement. “I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues, and our loyal Phillies fans.

The Phillies announced that Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until a permanent successor is hired. The NL East club finished the 2020 regular season 28-32 and in third place, missing the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.