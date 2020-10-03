Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call when the New England Patriots travel into Arrowhead Stadium and face a familiar foe in the Kansas City Chiefs. While Bill Belichick may know the daunting task that is in front of him with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, K.C. is looking at a much different Patriots team than it has grown accustomed to in previous showdowns. Instead of Tom Brady under center, Cam Newton has brought New England to a 2-1 record to this point in 2020 and is looking to rebound off a Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders where the former league MVP was subpar, despite the W. The Chiefs (3-0), meanwhile, look like reigning Super Bowl champs and flexed those Lombardi muscles in Monday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

William Hill Sportsbook has the Chiefs as a touchdown favorite in this matchup while the Over/Under total is set at 52.5. All but one of our eight CBS Sports experts have the Chiefs winning this one. To see the rest of their predictions for Week 4, click here. Before we dive deeper into this matchup, here’s how you can tune into Pats-Chiefs.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

This is not the Patriots offense you’ve grown accustomed to over the last two decades. With Newton under center, Josh McDaniels has completely revamped the New England offense that now leads the league in rushing yards (178.0) per game entering Week 4. Newton, of course, adds a new dimension to the Patriots rushing attack as he is tied for the NFL rushing touchdown lead with four scores. As a club, they rank No. 1 in the league in rushing touchdowns (seven), rushing yards per attempt, and rushing first downs (37). While Newton has been a focal point to that running game, the Patriots have been getting contributions from their stable of backs as well. Sony Michel is coming into Sunday fresh off his first 100-yard game since the 2018 AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Rex Burkhead has also stepped up in a big way in the absence of James White, totaling three touchdowns in Week 3. The ground game could be a solid area of attack for New England as the Chiefs are allowing 153 rushing yards per game this season. That said, they’ll need to keep the score close to commit to the run, which is something Baltimore failed to do last week against this squad.

The passing game will be key for the Patriots offense to keep pace with the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. New England is currently in the bottom half of the league in passing yards per game (231.0) through the first three weeks. Newton did show flashes of his ability to drop back and go toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best signal-callers when he threw for 397 yards against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 2. To give New England a chance this week, he may have to turn in a similar performance.

As for the Chiefs offense, it’s the same old dominance we’ve seen from them essentially since Patrick Mahomes became the starter. The reigning Super Bowl MVP dazzled in his last performance against the Ravens, completing 73.8% of his passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He added 26 more yards and an additional score on the ground. Something of note with Mahomes, however, as the calendar has now officially moved into October: Moving out of September has historically proved beneficial for the opponent as Mahomes’ completion percentage drops by nearly 4%, his passing yards per game dips by an average of 43 yards and has 18-7 touchdowns to interception ratio in October compared to his 32 touchdowns and zero picks in the month of September.

While the Patriots defense came into 2020 after a dominating showing throughout last season, the unit hasn’t looked the same this year, particularly with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who has been called for a number of DPI penalties. One spot they’ve continued to do well with, however, is tight end. They shut down Darren Waller in Week 3 and have a strong history against Travis Kelce as well.

Prediction

For what it’s worth, the road team has won each of the previous two games between these two squads. As crazy as this may sound, Bill Belichick has only been a touchdown underdog three times since 2001. In his Patriots career, Belichick is 9-2 ATS and 6-5 SU as a touchdown underdog. For his career, Patrick Mahomes has a 1-2 SU record as a starter against the Patriots (including postseason). Once this game concludes, however, Mahomes should climb to .500 against Belichick as it’s hard to see the Patriots offense keeping up with the K.C. aerial attack. They could try to dominate on the ground to keep the ball out of Mahomes’ hands, but that didn’t exactly work for the Ravens when they tried to do the same thing in Week 3. I also still don’t trust the Patriots secondary yet with Gilmore in a bit of a slump to begin 2020. For the rest of my picks for the weekend, click here.

Score: Kansas City 27, New England 17