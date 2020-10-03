Who’s Playing

Arizona @ Carolina

Current Records: Arizona 2-1; Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers aren’t favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don’t count them out.

Carolina didn’t have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 21-16 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Carolina, but they got one touchdown from RB Mike Davis. Teddy Bridgewater’s longest connection was to WR D.J. Moore for 38 yards in the third quarter.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 15. Kicker K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 26-23 to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Like Carolina, Arizona didn’t have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Kyler Murray led the way with three touchdowns.

The Panthers are now 1-2 while the Cardinals sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is stumbling into the contest with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Arizona ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Carolina have won all of the games they’ve played against Arizona in the last six years.