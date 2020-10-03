The NFL has postponed the Patriots vs. Chiefs game. The Patriots and Chiefs will now most likely play on Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL is postponing tomorrow’s Chiefs vs. Patriots game to either Monday or Tuesday. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19 along with Patriots QB Cam Newton. ➡️ https://t.co/luXOhLu2no pic.twitter.com/zstmH5Ghxr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2020

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has also tested positive for COVID-19. This marks the second scheduling change the NFL has been forced to make after rescheduling Titans vs. Steelers.

Also read: NFL News: When Will Steelers vs. Titans Game Take Place?

Patriots vs. Chiefs Scheduling Changes

The NFL has two options here. They can either move the game to Monday Night, or they can play the game on Tuesday Night after more testing has been carried out. Here is the official statement the NFL released:

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/UyUAMKI0qE — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 3, 2020

The NFL will most likely look to move the game to Tuesday Night. This gives them more time to draw in test results as we have seen with the Titans, that positive cases can take days to manifest.

An additional day may help save what is looking like a very fragile NFL season. The NFL is already dealing with COVID-19 outbreak and another one may finish the league altogether for this year. As of right now, no additional cases have been reported from the Chiefs or Patriots.

Also read: Cam Newton Virus: Patriots quarterback Tests Positive For Covid-19, Who are Cam Newton Backup against Kansas?

Patriots vs. Chiefs Impact

The biggest takeaway from all of this is that the Patriots will have to face the reigning Super Bowl champs without their starting quarterback. Cam Newton had given the Patriots a rushing identity this season with his running prowess.

However, it now looks like the Patriots will have to fall back to either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer. As per reports, it seems like Brian Hoyer is the likely option to start against Kansas City.

Also read: Cam Newton’s Backups: Who Starts For The Patriots; Brian Hoyer or Jarret Stidham?

NFL COVID-19 Crisis

The NFL appeared to be in good hands when in the first three weeks there were 0 reported positive cases. However, the Titans had the first COVID outbreak of the league which forced the NFL to make big scheduling changes.

Moreover, with Patriots and Chiefs players both contracting COVID-19, there may be a risk of more outbreaks. The NFL has remained stern in its stance against COVID-19. They ensured that testing would be carried out daily and have repeatedly threatened and punished teams for violating mask guidelines on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen what happens with the future of the season. The NBA was able to completely negate the threat of COVID-19, but that’s because they had the luxury of playing in a bubble.

The NFL simply can’t shift to that model as it is impossible logistically. This season will truly be one for the record books as players not only have to deal with injuries but also the threat of a deadly virus.

Also read: NFL Players with Covid: NFL Covid-19 Reserve List, Who Tested Positive?