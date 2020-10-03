Despite injuries to Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (shoulder), the Miami Heat were more competitive in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers, however, still secured a 124-114 win to take a 2-0 series lead. LeBron James had 33 points, nine rebound and nine assists to deliver over 63 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings for those that had them in their NBA DFS lineups. James is now averaging 29 points, 11 rebound and nine assists per game. He’ll continue to be a popular option despite being the most expensive player in the NBA DFS player pool.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro delivered a solid stat line with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as he stepped into the starting lineup. However, the Heat and NBA daily Fantasy players will need more from Herro in Game 3 with Dragic and Adebayo likely to be game-time decisions again on Sunday night. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups for Sunday’s Game 3, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Lakers forward Anthony Davis as one of his top picks. The result: Davis dominated with 32 points and 14 rebounds on 15-of-20 shooting — putting up over 53 points on DraftKings.

Now he’s turned his attention to Sunday’s single-game Lakers vs. Heat DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 4

For Sunday, McClure is high on Anthony Davis again. The superstar is making his first NBA Finals appearance, but the stage hasn’t been too big for him by any means. In Game 1, Davis had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He then took advantage of an even smaller Heat lineup without Adebayo in Game 2.

Davis went 15-for-20 from the floor and was an absolute monster on the offensive glass against Miami’s zone defense. He’s had at least 27 points now in his last seven postseason games and he should continue to provide numbers as a rebounder and rim defender if Miami remains without Adebayo.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Having focused on locking down the best wing scorers throughout Miami’s postseason run, Butler was forced to take on a larger offensive role in Game 2 with Dragic and Adebayo out and he delivered with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Butler got to the free-throw line 12 times and he’ll have to continue to attack the rim whether or not the Heat get Adebayo and Dragic back. Look for Butler to be a multi-category contributor with or without Dragic and Adebayo with his offensive upside increasing considerably if they’re both out again in Game 3.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Oct. 4

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks for NBA DFS lineups in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.