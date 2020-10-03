Navdeep Saini beamer to Rahul Tewatia: The Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder’s attempt to hit a ramp shot went all wrong in Abu Dhabi.

During the 15th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was brutally hit on the chest after he was at the wrong end of a beamer from Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Navdeep Saini.

It all happened on the second delivery of the last over when Tewatia’s attempt to play a ramp shot saw him in significant pain. With Saini’s attempted yorker becoming a beamer, Tewatia was in no position to ramp the ball.

In fact, the southpaw ended up getting hit on the chest to register an unpleasant sight. After receiving immediate medical attention, Tewatia was fine to resume batting.

Facing a free-hit, Tewatia sort of took a revenge by hitting Saini for a huge six on the leg-side. On the following delivery, Tewatia hit another six off Saini to give his team a much-needed boost in the last over.

Tewatia, who ended up scoring 24* (12) with the help of three sixes, powered Royals to 154/6 in 20 overs. All-rounder Mahipal Lomror, who was included for this match in place of pacer Ankit Rajpoot, top-scored for RR with 47 (39) including a four and three sixes.

A tried and tested face in Yuzvendra Chahal registered bowling figures of 4-0-24-3 to become the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore. Apart from Chahal, Isuru Udana and Saini picked two and one wicket respectively.

