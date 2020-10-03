MI vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 4 October 2020 (Sharjah). Two teams who are in a really good form are up against each other and we can expect a run-fest on this pocket-sized ground.

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians are in a brilliant form at the moment and are looking in sublime touch. The likes of Pollard and Hardik are giving them massive endings whereas Rohit has been enormous as the top order. The bowling is working as a collective unit as well and they are not relying on any individual. MI are currently in a really great momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost their first couple of games but now they are on a streak of two continuous victories. The likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma would have given them a lot of confidence in the middle-order whereas the top-4 of their batting line-up is one of the best in the tournament. However, the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a huge setback for them.

Pitch Report – The surface of Sharjah is a batting paradise and we can expect a lot of runs.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow.

Note:- A Batting heavy team is picked according to the surface of Sharjah.

MI vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow (Price 9.5) and Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Jonny has already scored two half-centuries in the tournament and he can be deadly on this really tiny ground whereas Ishan has also played a brilliant knock off 99 runs and he can also be deadly on this track.

MI vs SRH Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit has already scored a couple of really good half-centuries in the tournament so far and he is in a really good form whereas Yadav is also looking in really good touch but has been unlucky till now in the tournament as he got run-out a couple of times. Both of them are solid players and will enjoy playing on this wicket.

David Warner (Price 10.5), Manish Pandey (Price 9), and Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. All three of them have been batting well in the tournament so far but haven’t played a really big knock. This ground will give them the perfect opportunity to score big runs and all three of them are capable of doing that.

MI vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Kieron Pollard (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pollard is hitting sixes for fun at the moment and it is almost impossible to stop him. He has the ability to demolish any bowling line-up on his day.

MI vs SRH Team Bowlers

Natarajan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has been an underrated gem, he has been bowling his yorkers effortlessly and has picked five wickets in the tournament so far.

Trent Boult (Price 8.5) and James Pattinson (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Both the pacers have been bowling really well for the side and have picked five wickets each in the tournament so far. They bowl in the death overs as well and are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Kieron Pollard

