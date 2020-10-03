Description: LEP Vs SCH Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Upheaval occurs at Schalke inside the opening couple of encounters only.

All it needed was two gameweeks for Schalke to become the first club in Bundesliga 2020-21 to relieve Wagner of his duties. Becoming the first German club to opt for a managerial change, the side decided to move in quickly to plug the gaps ever widening since the last season.

Floundering in form since the turn of COVID, Wagner knew he was on thin line as the manager looked to protect his job at the club. However, a 8-0 thumping by Bayern Munich followed by a 3-1 defeat to Werder Bremen was more than the club’s management team could digest, torrid results which saw them part company with Wagner.

Baum, Augsburg’s previous manager has been subsequently handed over charge of the club. And he’s been immediately thrusted in the thick of action with RB Leipzig awaiting at the weekend, a side which will look to clobber a stumbling Schalke setup.

LEP Vs SCH Fantasy Probable Winner

With a win and draw in their opening couple of encounters, RB Leipzig have had a fairly strong start to the new season. Rocked by a string of pivotal names departing for greener pastures, for RB Leipzig, this season is all about showing that they are a club here to stay for the long term.

And the side’s unbeaten run should continue unblemished today as well. Schalke has a string of calamitous issues to contend with, ones which will fail to withstand the brunt of RB Leipzig’s attack.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The home side will be without the injured Sabitzer for this one.

Serdar is out injured, Harit is currently undergoing quarantine with Schalke also set to be without Ozan who was red carded previously.

RB Leipzig

Gulasci, Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann, Haidara, Adams, Kampl, Tasende, Olmo, Forsberg, Sorloth

Schalke

Fahrmann, Rudy, Sane, Stambouli, Oczipka, Mascarell, Bentaleb, Boujellab, Uth, Raman, Paciencia

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: RB Leipzig Vs Schalke

Date And Time: 3rd October, Saturday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Telecast: FanCode

Bygone Encounter

Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig: 1-1

Schalke Vs Werder Bremen: 1-3

Goal-Keeper

RB Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi will be inducted in our setup as the goal-keeper for this clash. Ever since last season, the shot stopper has taken over the mantle of acting as the watchdog of his side’s goal, a player who has given his side the aura of an unbreachable defence.

Defenders

Much has been said about RB Leipzig’s sensational attack but the defence has certainly not gone unnoticed in the process. The backline let in the second least number of goals last term and has looked solid this time around as well with the side letting in a frugal two goals in two matches.

Also, with Schalke scoring just once in two encounters, RB Leipzig should easily register their first cleansheet of the season today. It sees us opt for an entire home side backline, one constituted of Dayot Upamecano, Angelino and Lukas Klostermann.

Midfielders

Losing out on the services of a bevy of crucial attacking names, the main thing to keep an eye out was if RB Leipzig would be able to compensate for that dearth of choices. And the side has been able to fill in the void owing to the services of the partnership we are venturing in from the side.

Top scoring for his side with two goals in their opening match, Emil Forsberg has spearheaded his side’s attacking docket. And he’s found adequate company in Dani Olmo who has already registered the one assist, a player who has the made most of his ability to traverse tight spaces.

Right wingback, Amadou Haidara has the one goal to his name to see him complete the trio of picks from the home team. The opposition on the other hand see us opt for the services of Omar Mascarell and Sebastian Rudy, two players whose blocks and tackles are going to be pivotal to Schalke’s chances of coming out unscathed from this tie.

Strikers

Top scoring for Schalke with the one goal to his name, Mark Uth was always going to be an instant pick for us from the club. We are pairing him up with striker Goncalo Paciencia, two names who are move than capable of moving in unison and making life dicey for their opponents.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With the two goals and one assist, Forsberg will captain our team for today while Amadou is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Gulacsi, Angelino, Dayot, Lukas, Emil, Haidara, Rudy, Olmo, Mascarell, Uth, Paciencia

