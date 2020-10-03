Description: LEI Vs WHU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Rampant Leicester City torching their way to a runaway lead at the moment.

After dwindling in form towards the tailend of last season to slip all the way down into fifth spot and lose out on a Champions League spot, Leicester City stared at a colossal task infront of them. Emulating last season after being disparaged in the culminating stages was never going to be easy by any means.

However, the side refused to let those showings bog them down. Far from being downtrodden, the team came hot out of the blocks in Premier League 2020-21 to register three wins in their opening three encounters, results which place them in top spot at the moment.

What’s been extremely pleasing to the eye is the electric manner in which the team has stayed true to its attacking brand of football. And its this gameplan which helped them thrive against Manchester City, a fixture which saw them school City 5-2, an unprecedented result which sent tremors across the league.

LEI Vs WHU Fantasy Probable Winner

A win which might just go down as their biggest fish of the season, Leicester City are bound to have been instilled with behemoth confidence from that showing. They’ll be looking to dole out a spitting image of that performance today as well and with West Ham known to crumble under vicious attacks, Leicester City should go onto win a fourth on the spin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ndidi, Ricardo and Filip will all be sitting out the impending encounter attributing to their injuries.

Fredericks is injured for West Ham whilst Diop and Cullen are still recovering from COVID.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin, Ayoze, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

West Ham

Fabianski, Johnson, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Antonio

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Leicester City Vs West Ham

Date And Time: 4th October, Sunday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Bygone Encounter

Manchester City Vs Leicester City: 2-5

West Ham Vs Wolverhampton: 4-0

Goal-Keeper

West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski was finally rewarded for his travails the last time around. The shot stopper managed to keep a relentless Wolverhampton side at bay, a cleansheet which helped his team pull off their first win of the season.

Defenders

Timothy Castagne is turning out to be a stupendous buy for Leicester City. The newly acquired player has taken no time to settle into his groove, a player who has already pulled off the one goal and one assist in his kitty inside the space of three fixtures.

Pairing him is the enigmatic and robust duo of Caglar Soyuncu and James Justin. Both the players are staunch defenders, players who have fortified the side’s backline.

Midfielders

With the one goal and one assist to his name, Dennis Praet makes for a must have pick for us today. He’s been enterprising this season, someone who has rifled his way into lethal oppositions to make for an extremely dicey player to defend against.

Joining up with him is Harvey Barnes who has the one goal and one assist as well, two players capable of ripping this West Ham unit into shreds. Joining up with the two is Namplays Mendy who has the one assist to him, a player who has taken to the league like a fish takes to the league.

Elsewhere, West Ham see us make Jarrod Bowen the first pick for the forthcoming encounter. He’s scored on two occasions, a player who has waged a lone battle for the side despite getting little assistance from his counterparts.

Joining up with him is Declan Rice. The CDM has been stellar for the side in the opening exchanges, a player who has pulled off a string of tackles and blocks to try and safeguard an otherwise stuttering defence.

Strikers

Scoring thrice against Manchester City with two penalties in that tally, Jamie Vardy took his tally to the five goals this season. West Ham on the other hand see us venture in with the pick of Michael Antonio with the side’s top scorer last term scoring on one occasion already.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Leicester City’s leading scorer, Vardy will captain our side while Praet is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lukasz, Timothy, Castagne, Justin, Rice, Bowen, Praet, Barnes, Mendy, Vardy, Antonio

