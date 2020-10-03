Week 2 of SEC play delivers a top-10 matchup between blue-blood programs with College Football Playoff aspirations. No. 4 Georgia will host No. 7 Auburn at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) in the must-see game of the day.

For College GameDay’s Lee Corso, the choice was easy. Corso explained that because Auburn will not let him wear the head of mascot Aubie The Tiger, he had no other option but to pick the Bulldogs at home.

Corso also picked Navy over Air Force, SMU over Memphis, UNC over Boston College, Tennessee over Missouri, Baylor over West Virginia, Texas over TCU, Iowa State over Oklahoma, and Alabama over Texas A&M.