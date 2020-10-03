Damian Lillard believes LeBron James is not appreciated enough as an athlete and defends James.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are currently up 2-0 against the Miami Heat in the James’s 10th NBA Finals. This is unfamiliar territory for LeBron James as this is the first time in his career that he is up 2-0 in a Finals series.

Though LeBron James has accomplished more than most people can only dream of accomplishing, he is consistently scrutinized by individuals ranging from members of the media to ‘internet trolls’ on Instagram or Twitter.

Due to the rise of social media, it is very easy for people to broadcast their opinions to the world, and no other NBA athlete has received more hate online, over the years, than LeBron James.

However, fellow NBA superstar Damian Lillard is on the other side of this hate and backs James up on Twitter.

Damian Lillard responds to a tweet, in favour of LeBron James

Damian Lillard became quite acquainted with James and the Lakers this postseason as the Portland Trailblazers faced off against the Lakers in the 1st round of the Playoffs in the Bubble.

Following their Game 1 victory, the Blazers lost 4 straight to get eliminated from the Playoffs.

Despite this, Damian Lillard has been quite active on Twitter, conversing with fans about the Playoffs and the Finals. One particular tweet defended LeBron, saying the 4x MVP and his greatness is unnecessarily hated.

Dame replied to this with a one liner saying, “S—t really crazy though.”

Shit really crazy tho. https://t.co/RjG3JKZzET — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 2, 2020

Why is Lebron James disrespected as often as he is?

One of the biggest reasons as to why LeBron James receives so much hate is because of the rise of social media.

The fact that someone can project their view on LeBron James, or any topic in general, to the entire world with a click of a button results in several ‘haters’ surfacing from the depths of the internet to mainstream media.

This type of access to the players directly was not possible 20-30 years ago so there are no records or an inordinate amount of hate being directly to Larry Bird or Michael Jordan.