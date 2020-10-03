The Lakers have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James both believe they can do better, as they showed during a timeout in the 3rd quarter.

While the Lakers did not trail at any point after the initial stages of the game, they gave up a few too many points for their liking. Particularly in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, they conceded over 30 points to an offense without a genuine point guard.

The Heat ran some excellent offense, but the Lakers were also guilty of over-committing to Jimmy Butler who succeeded quite well in setting teammates up.

Anthony Davis on the mid-game confrontation he had with LeBron James

Davis and LeBron had some disagreements about how the Lakers needed to defend. The duo hashed it out during a timeout called by the Lakers in the 3rd quarter. This led to some changed on-court results, and Anthony Davis spoke about it in the post-game press conference.

AD stressed on how LeBron James and him hold each other accountable on every move on the court. He emphasised on how the Lakers duo did get into an on-court confrontation, but that was all because they were frustrated with a few moves on the defensive and wanted to iron things out.

“We just wanna hold each other accountable. We both wanna create, we both want our guys to play great. We had some long comments on the defensive end, and we were both frustrated. We had multiple coverages on every possession tonight, and it was all piling just at that moment. We put it behind and just kept playing.” Anthony Davis said.

“We do have those times when we hold each other accountable, but it all comes from a good place. We’re just two guys who want to win the game.” he added.

Would you like some more content about why AD and LeBron are so good together? Here’s AD on an argument they had tonight, which they do sometimes. And why that’s totally fine. (I appreciated his keeping me honest with this question as well as his sheepish grin 😂) pic.twitter.com/TWGzf9xLsW — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 3, 2020

With the Lakers leading 2-0 in the NBA finals, the Heat will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stop the AD-Bron onslaught.