Rob Leiter via Getty Images



The Chicago Bears will go the rest of the way in 2020 without pass-catching back Tarik Cohen after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against Atlanta. However, reinforcements appear to be on the way as veteran running back Lamar Miller is expected to sign with Chicago’s practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This gives the Bears a former thousand-yard rusher to further deepen a backfield that has David Montgomery, Ryan Nall, and Artavis Pierce as the running backs currently on the active roster. The Bears have also used converted receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield as a traditional back.

Miller, who first entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2012, is looking to rebound after a torn ACL erased his entire 2019 season with the Houston Texans. He spent the summer with the New England Patriots but ultimately was released from the club on Sept. 5 during final roster cuts. The last time that Miller was fully healthy in 2018, he was able to rush for 973 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns. He added 25 receptions that year for 163 yards and another score.

This deal also reunites Miller with Bears running backs coach Charles London, who worked with Miller in Houston when he served as the Texans running backs coach. During their two-year overlap from 2016-2017, Miller totaled 1,961 yards on the ground on a 3.9 yards per carry average and eight touchdowns. He also caught 67 of his 84 targets for 515 yards and four touchdowns. Given that familiarity and Miller returning to full health, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Miller eventually make a push to the active roster at some point and try to recoup some of the snaps that Cohen left behind.