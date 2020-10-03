Kyrie Irving just served as the first guest on Kevin Durant’s new podcast and has turned a lot of heads with his statements

Kevin Durant just released his new podcast, and for his first guest, he had his friend and teammate, Kyrie Irving over. The podcast did better than what KD would have expected.

A big part of the same would go to what Kyrie had to say in the same. Kyrie had some very controversial statements in his time over at the podcast.

One of his statements can particularly be seen as him taking a shot at LBJ and calling him more clutch than LeBron. Now even though LeBron may not care about it so much, considering he’s currently competing for his 4th ring, everyone else sure had things to say about the same.

“You have 1 who is the greatest ever at it & 1 who has made 2 shots.”: Nick Wright

The things that Kyrie has said on KD’s podcast have not been easy to digest. His one particular comment about finally finding a person he can pass the ball to in crunch time hit people.

Tie or take lead in final 2 min of 4Q/OT (playoff career):

LeBron: 30-66 FG, 45.5 FG Pct, 9-19 3P FG, 47.4 3P Pct

Kyrie: 2-7 FG, 28.6 FG Pct, 1-3 3P FG, 33.3 3P Pct “It’s obviously no contest. You have 1 who is the greatest ever at it & 1 who has made 2 shots.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/lXNnj5vsML — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 2, 2020

Nick Wright points out how LBJ has a 45.5% FG percentage, in 66 recorded shots in clutch time in playoffs. Kyrie, on the other hand, is barely shooting 28% in 7 attempts and that too with LBJ in his team.

Kyrie still riding on his Game 5 and 7 shots

Kyrie Irving has been often known to comment on his clutch ability. All of his playoff clutch shots came against the 2016 Warriors. He had the game-sealing 3pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals. What Kyrie may be forgetting is that LBJ had that full-court chase-down block on Andre Iguodala to actually seal the game.

Kyrie is a good player, but he cannot call himself the greatest without having the numbers to back himself.