KXIP vs CSK Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 18th match of IPL 2020.

The 18th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

In what is a rare sight, runners-up Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the points table with a lone victory in four matches so far. Having both won and lost the same number of matches till now, Kings XI Punjab are at a position above due to their better Net Run Rate.

Having talked about coming back stronger, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be keen to stage a recovery from this unusual position for them.

At No. 7 despite registering some awe-inspiring passages of play, Punjab are also expected to have learnt from their mistakes which makes this contest worth-watching.

KXIP vs CSK Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by KXIP: 9