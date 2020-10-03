KXIP vs CSK Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 18th match of IPL 2020.
The 18th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.
In what is a rare sight, runners-up Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the points table with a lone victory in four matches so far. Having both won and lost the same number of matches till now, Kings XI Punjab are at a position above due to their better Net Run Rate.
Having talked about coming back stronger, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be keen to stage a recovery from this unusual position for them.
Watto Man 💛 #Yellove pic.twitter.com/Cfh8UpXIde
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 3, 2020
At No. 7 despite registering some awe-inspiring passages of play, Punjab are also expected to have learnt from their mistakes which makes this contest worth-watching.
KXIP vs CSK Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 22
Matches won by KXIP: 9
Matches won by CSK: 13
Matched played in India: 19 (KXIP 8, CSK 11)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (KXIP 1, CSK 0)
KXIP average score against CSK: 160
CSK average score against KXIP: 170
Most runs for KXIP: 204 (Glenn Maxwell)
Most runs for CSK: 525 (MS Dhoni)
Most wickets for KXIP: 2 (Mohammed Shami)
Most wickets for CSK: 14 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most catches for KXIP: 2 (Glenn Maxwell)
Most catches for CSK: 17 (MS Dhoni)
The last time when Kings XI and Super Kings faced off against each other was a league match in IPL 2019. After being put in to bat, Chennai has scored 170/5 in 20 overs on the back of a 120-run partnership between Faf du Plessis (96) and Suresh Raina (53).
However, KXIP had sealed the chase in 18 overs as Lokesh Rahul scored a match-winning 71 (36) with the help of seven fours and five sixes.