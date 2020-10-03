Lakers’ superstar LeBron James says Kobe-Shaq were the most dominant duo of his lifetime while addressing his and ADs partnership.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis showed up big time in Game 2. They combined for 65 points, 23 rebounds, and 10 assists. The dominating performance by the duo led to the obvious reminiscence of Kobe-Shaq. They were probably the most successful Lakers duo in recent times and won 3 championships in a row.

LeBron and AD have had a wonderful first season together. They led the Lakers to the top seed in the West and now are sitting on a strong 2-0 lead in the Finals.

This is the first-ever time in LeBron’s career that he has a 2-0 lead in the Finals. It is no wonder why the two are being compared with the top duos in the NBA.

“Kobe-Shaq, most dominant duo in my lifetime”: LeBron James

Post the Game 2 win, reporters made a comparison of LBJ-AD to Kobe and Shaq. To this, the King replied by saying they’re the most dominant duo he’s seen in his lifetime.

LeBron on watching the Lakers when he was in high school: “Kobe-Shaq, it was the most dominant duo that I had seen in my lifetime.” — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 3, 2020

Top NBA Duos

While what LeBron said may not be incorrect, but there are a few other duos in the NBA history who have made their mark as well. The top NBA duos of all time are:

1. Micheal Jordan and Scottie Pippen (1987-1998)

The Greatest player of all time, and one of the best two-way player of all time. MJ and Pippen were the definition of a dominant duo. They went to the Finals 6 times, won 6 rings together. They had 2 3=peats, the first one from ’91-93 and the second one from ’96-98.

2. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1979-1989)

Probably the greatest duo the Lakers have ever seen. Their run-and-gun style of gameplay has an appropriate nickname: Showtime. They were at constant war with Larry Bird’s Celtics and won 5 titles between ’80 and ’88.

3. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal (1996-2004)

While the duo may not have the best friendship, but they were sure a dominant force on the court. They won 3 straight rings from ’00 to ’02. They went on to reach the Finals again in ’04, but couldn’t capitalize then. The reluctance to share the spotlight was the main issue the duo faced, leading to O’Neal being traded to Miami after the ’04 season.