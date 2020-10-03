KHP vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab – 3 October 2020 (Multan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a brilliant victory in their last game after losing their first game. They have star Pakistani players in them and are looking like a really good side whereas Southern Punjab have lost both of their games and it is because of their really poor bowling. This can be a one-sided game if Southern Punjab’s bowling doesn’t improve in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 200 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.

Southern Punjab – Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Umar Siddiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Umar Khan, Mohammad Irfan.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Irfan.

KHP vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Zeeshan Ashraf (Price 8.5) and Mohammad Rizwan (Price 9) will be our wicket-keepers. Both of them are really good batsmen and will play in the top-order as well. Both of them have scored a half-century in their respective last games and are in a really good form.

KHP vs SOP Team Batsmen

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 10) and Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) will be our all-batsmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hafeez has been in a really good form lately and he played a really good knock in the last game as well. The ability of him to bowl a few overs makes him a great threat whereas Zaman has not been in a really good form but he is an International level player and can turn the game on his own. Both of them are genuinely good players.

Shan Masood (Price 10) and Sohaib Maqsood (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Both of them are the main batsmen of this struggling Punjab side and will carry the responsibility to score runs for the side. They have already scored a half-century each in the tournament are looking good with the bat.

KHP vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Iftikhar has been batting well and has scored 57 runs in the last couple of innings. He is a decent enough bowler as well if required to bowl.

KHP vs SOP Team Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9) and Usman Khan-Shinwari (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi was on fire in the last game and picked a five-wicket haul whereas Shinwari also picked a couple of wickets. Both of these left-handers are genuine wicket-takers and can trouble the batsmen a lot.

Mohammad Irfan (Price 9) and Zahid Mehmood (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Southern Punjab. Irfan is a t20 veteran and has been bowling for this side. He picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well whereas Mehmood also bowled a good spell and picked three wickets in the last game. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Hafeez and Shan Masood

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.