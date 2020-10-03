Is Ben Stokes playing today: The top-notch English all-rounder is yet to take part in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

England and Rajasthan Royals star all-rounder Ben Stokes’ latest post on social media platform Instagram has sort of confused the fans with respect to his availability for today’s IPL 2020 match between Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

It is worth mentioning that Stokes is yet to take part in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Having last played competitive cricket during Pakistan’s tour of England in August, Stokes opted to skip both the remaining series against Pakistan and white-ball series against Australia citing personal reasons.

With his father unwell in Christchurch, Stokes had decided to travel to New Zealand to be with his family. However, him taking to Instagram are significant signs of him returning to top-level cricket via IPL 2020.

Is Ben Stokes playing today?

As far as playing today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is concerned, Stokes won’t take the field as he will land in the UAE on Sunday (tomorrow). Stokes, 29, will then have to undergo a six-day quarantine period before joining the squad.

With Rajasthan based in Dubai, Stokes is expected to undergo his mandatory quarantine period there only. After adhering to IPL’s COVID-19 protocols, Stokes might be available from October 11 provided the team management finds him match fit.

While Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 11, they are scheduled to lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 14. It will be now interesting to see when Stokes plays his first IPL 2020 match.

In 22 T20s for RR, Stokes has scored 319 runs at an average of 17.72 and a strike rate of 122.69. With the ball in hand, Stokes has picked 14 wickets at an average of 35.15, an economy rate of 9.14 and a strike rate of 23.07.